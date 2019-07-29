Woman spends $20k to get third breast to be a celebrity

A massage therapist in Florida, USA has spent $20,000 on surgery to get a third breast and fulfill an outlandish dream to become a celebrity.

The Florida massage therapist, who calls herself Jasmine Tridevil, claims she had the surgery a few months ago.

“It was really hard finding someone that would do it, too, because they’re breaking the code of ethics,” Tridevil told Real Radio 104.1.

“I called like 50 or 60 doctors, nobody wanted to do it.”

Last month she posted a YouTube video of herself in a bikini while Radiohead’s “Creep” plays in the background.

Tridevil said her extra breast felt like her other breasts, “the only difference is the nipple,” which she had to get tattooed on.

The 21-year-old saved up for two years so she could have the surgery, and is also paying for a film crew to follow her around.

“My whole dream is to get this show on MTV,” she said.

“I’m dumping every penny I have into this. If this doesn’t work, I’m through.”

Tridevil said that while she wanted fame and fortune, this was not why she had the surgery.

“I got it because I wanted to make myself unattractive to men. Because I don’t want to date anymore,” she said.

She has been filmed telling her parents about the third boob and they were not happy.

“My mom ran out the door. She won’t talk to me. She won’t let my sister talk to me. My dad … he really isn’t happy … he is kind of ashamed of me but he accepted it,” she said.

While some have criticized Tridevil for chasing fame, others have described her as “beautiful” and commented that she reminds them of the girl in the sci-fi film “Total Recall.”

“I love boobs, you have three, what’s not to like … we all loved that girl in Total Recall, now your (sic) the real deal,” said one follower on her Facebook page.

