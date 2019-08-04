Woman climbs Kilimanjaro to “make a case for online safety”

A Ghanaian woman who was on a mission to climb Kilimanjaro to raise awareness about online safety finally made it.

Awo Aidam Amenyah on Sunday reached the top of the tallest mountain in Africa located in Tanzania.

She embarked on this journey to advocate and push for the protection of children online.

Amenyah is also the executive director of the organization, Child Online Africa.

She expressed excitement at her achievement and hopes it helps to also raise funds for more advocacy works.

Amenyah had said in a statement that she embarked on the project called “Kili4theAfricanChild” to “make a case for online safety for the African child”.

The aim is also to create “awareness on the need to protect the vulnerable and give people especially children the confidence to use the internet without fear.”

Mount Kilimanjaro has three volcanic cones namely the “Kibo”, “Mawenzi”, and “Shira”.

It is a dormant volcano in Tanzania and the highest mountain in Africa.

Kilimanjaro’s summit is about 4,900 metres from its base, and 5,895 metres above sea level.

