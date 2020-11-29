Woman assaulted by Nigerian rapper Lil Frosh speaks

Lil Frosh and Camille [Photo: Courtesy]

Weeks after Nigerian rapper Sanni Goriola Wasiu, aka Lil Frosh, was arrested and dropped from Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) label on suspicion of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Iyomaterire Okeoghene Taiwo – popularly known as Gift Camille, details have emerged as to the extent of the vicious assault.

Opening up about the ordeal on Friday, November 27 in an interview with Nigerian-Romanian broadcaster and radio talk show host Daddy Freeze, Camille disclosed that Frosh beat her to a pulp, stripped her naked and threatened to kill her.

Camille narrated that the rapper then took pictures of her, vowing to ruin her life while incessantly claiming to be untouchable. “He beat me up so bad…that was when he stripped me naked and he was like ‘I’m going to post this on social media, I’m going to ruin your life’. He poured water on me, beat me up, slapped me,” said Camille.“He threatened me and was like ‘do you think I cannot get away with anything? I’m going to kill you right there and you will just die for nothing because Davido is going to get me out of it. I will just kill you for nothing.”

A position corroborated by Mayoks Michael, Camille’s manager and brother, who on October 5, 2020, outed the 22-year-old Delta – bred rapper for domestic violence.

“My client and sister has suffered enough!!! We have kept quiet enough Lil Frosh. You have done enough damage for almost a year now you have been in a relationship with my sister and client and you have brought her nothing but horror, pain and disaster… She has lost so many friendships because of you. You never wanted her to be friends or to even talk to anyone… I’m tired of trying to protect your image while you continually ruin her and break her into pieces. She called one day crying that you were going to kill her and actually you were truly locking her inside preparing to beat not until I called her mom. You even recorded her naked!! Threatening to post it after beating her, bro, you better be ready,” warned Michael.

DMW was also not mincing its words when it revealed on October 6 that it carried its own internal investigation. “In light of the recent allegation made against Mr Sanni Goriola Wasiu a.k.a. Lil Frosh, we would like to state that as a record label, domestic violence is not a trivial matter and we will never support or condone such behaviour. There is no excuse for the actions of Lil Frosh and we understand that there is nothing that can be said or down to take away the insensitivity shown,” read the statement in part. Upon internal investigations carried out by the label, we are left with no option than to terminate the recording contract exists between the label and Lil Frosh, effective immediately. We hereby immediately severe all affiliations with Mr Sanni Goriola a.ka. Lil Frosh. Once again, we do not condone domestic violence and stand with all victims of domestic violence.”

Responding to the allegations on October 11, Frosh called for calm and apologized for his actions. “Based on the wide range of incidents between I Sanni Goriola Wasiu [Lil Frosh] and Iyomaterire Okeoghene Taiwo [thecutegemini], I would like to inform my fans and loved ones that we are on top of the situation, we urge friends and fans of I, Lil Frosh to be at ease and to entertain fear or cause further rancour to this situation. We would also like to state that we condemn violence in all forms, be it domestic or otherwise. I sincerely apologize for my actions and inactions. Thank you,” posted Frosh.

