Wizkid Reveals Condition Of His Shoe After Ilorin Concert (Photo)

Multi-award winning Nigerian artist, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as ‘Wizkid has been a major trending topic on social media following his headline concert in Ilorin on Wednesday,25th December.

He became a major discussion after fans complained that it was wrong for the organizers of the event to make him sit on a plastic chair under a canopy while waiting to mount the stage.

More drama ensued after the singer mounted the stage and he was mobbed by his fans.

Taking to his In Instagram story after the show, the singer shared the unbelievable state of his shoes which were visibly looking dirty due to how he was stamped on by fans.

See what he posted below: