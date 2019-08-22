Wife files for divorce because her husband’s ‘extreme love’

A woman in the United Arab Emirates has reportedly filed for divorce because her husband is too loving and caring.

The woman is overwhelmed by her husband’s “extreme love” of helping with the housework and shower her with gifts.

Khaleej Times, an English language UAE newspaper reported that the woman told a Sharia court in Fujairah that her spouse never argued or yelled at her and was always kind.

Most women will love this level of affection in the UAE but this woman claims she is uncomfortable due to her husbands ‘cruel-free treatment’.

The woman according to court proceedings complained that her husbands ‘love and compassion are so over the top’.

She told the court that “I am choked by his extreme love and affection. He even assisted me in cleaning the house without me asking him.”

Despite all these kind gestures from her husband, the woman wants to split and find a man who isn’t that kind and loving.

She said “I am eagerly longing for a single day of dispute, but this seems impossible with my romantic husband who always forgave me and showered me with daily gifts.

I need a real discussion, even an argument, not this hassle-free life full of obedience.”

But her husband has begged the court to deny the divorce request by his wife.

He told the court: ‘It’s not fair to judge a marriage from the first year, and everybody learns from their mistakes. I am and always wish to be a perfect and kind husband.’

The court has asked the couple to settle the dispute themselves and find a way out.

Source: Africafeeds.com