Why Met Police is probing BBNaija housemate Khafi

Khafi Kareem, a Nigerian-London based police officer is one of the contestants in this year’s Big Brother Nigeria TV reality show.

She has been part of the 2019 edition of the TV reality show that originally had 21 contestants expected to be in a house for 99 days.

But Kareem is facing a probe from his employers, the Metropolitan Police in London for appearing on the show without permission.

Scotland Yard said the 29-year-old had been granted unpaid leave for an “unrelated reason”.

The Met said Ms Kareem was granted unpaid leave before appearing on the show.

Her earlier request to take part in the programme was denied, according to a Met statement.

A spokesman said “A PC, attached to the Met’s transformation command, requested permission to take part in a reality television entertainment show in Nigeria. Permission was not given.

“The Met is aware that the officer has since appeared on the show without authority.

“The Met does not support the officer’s appearance nor does she represent the Met whilst appearing on the show.”

Television channel Africa Magic however said Ms Kareem joined the show to “do societal good”.

She was recently reported to have allegedly had sex with another housemate.

Ms Kareem and seven other contestants are currently nominated for eviction and she is seeking votes of viewers to prolong her stay on the show.

Only your Votes can keep Khafi in the #BBNaija House. Voting closes on Thursday night. Vote now! — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) August 12, 2019

The BBNaija reality show in July returned to the screens and has been a point of excitement for many viewers especially Nigerians.

Contestants are fighting for the coveted golden prize of $160k (N60 million) and the enviable title of Big Brother Naija House.

Source: Africafeeds.com