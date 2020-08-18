When Forlan stole the show in South Africa

Each FIFA World Cup™ is known for the handful of stars that rise to the occasion and make their mark on the tournament. There is no doubt who the lead actor was at the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa™.

Uruguay’s Diego Forlan was in peak form, leading La Celeste to their first semi-finals in 40 years and ultimately a fourth-place finish. With his five goals and one assist, Forlan won the adidas Golden Ball, the award given to the tournament’s best player.

The latest episode of FIFA TV’s The Very Best YouTube series looks back at his tournament to remember in South Africa.