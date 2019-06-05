Wheels24.co.za | WATCH: Formula E wants to race in Cape Town – electric racers to hit the Mother City’s streets?

Earlier in May, we reported that Formula 1’s owners Liberty Media, are considering an F1 race in Africa.

Now, the City of Cape Town is considering hosting a Formula E race in the future, according to mayor Dan Plato.

At a press conference, Plato revealed that the city was approached by a consortium to host a potential Formula E race in the Mother City. Plato didn’t provide much detail regarding the event save that it could be on the cards for the near future.

In case you’re not aware of the series, Formula E is a class of motorsport, sanctioned by the FIA, that uses electric-powered racers. The inaugural championship commenced in Beijing in September 2014 and the series is currently in its fifth season.

Cape Town hosts the FIA-sanctioned World Rallycross finale in November 2019.

City of Cape Town’s JP Smith said that motorsport/motoring events will be a big focus for the City over the next few years.

What do you think of South Africa potentially hosting a Formula E race? Do you think the City of Cape Town will be able to pull off an Formula E event? Email us (feeback@wheels24.co.za)

