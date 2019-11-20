What Really Makes a Smartphone Smart?

We are very much aware that you have heard the term smartphone being tossed around a lot. But if you have been wondering exactly what a smartphone is then surely you are not alone. Some would wonder how a smartphone is different from a cellphone. And the million-dollar question is what makes it so smart? Well, the jinx is easy. There are quite a number of things that make a smartphone smart or even smarter.

However, a smartphone is simply a device that enables you to make telephone calls. But it also consists of features that you would only find on a computer. Now the beauty part is that you are now able to play real money online slots games and win. Let’s take a look at some of the features that makes a smartphone

Smartphone Apps

Almost all cell phones consist of some applications of some sort. But the most fascinating thing is that a smartphone can do more. The smartphone apps will allow you to download apps that include online gambling apps, personal and business finance managers. Moreover, a smartphone device will allow you to edit documents as well as photos.

Web Access

Gone are the days when we used to travel miles to play best online Betting Sites canada casino games. Now smartphones have brought to you a whole new ball game. With a smartphone, you are able to have access to the web at a very high speed. And all the credit goes to the one who invented the 4G and 3G data networks. And at the same time, you can make use of Wi-Fi. Moreover, you can use smartphones to visit your favorite websites.

QWERTY Keyboard

Have you ever imagined a computer keyboard being accessible in your hands? Well, it has been made possible. Most smartphones now encompasses this special keyboard and not the one you used back in the days whereby you will have to tap 1 to enter an A, B, C or C. The keyboard can come as hardware or on a touchscreen like the one you will find on the iPhone.