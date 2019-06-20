What does Omar al-Bashir’s prosecution mean for Sudan? [The Morning Call]

Sudan’s former President Omar al-Bashir appeared in public for the first time as he was led to a prosecutor’s office on Sunday.

It is his first appearance in public since his ouster two months ago in a corruption investigation. Since then, he had been in detention in Khartoum and the military has been locked in a tense standoff with the protesters demanding civilian rule.

So, what does his prosecution mean for Sudan especially in the middle of the standoff between the military and protesters in the country?