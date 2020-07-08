West Germany's 1990 winners in numbers

Amidst ‘The Fall of the Wall’, Franz Beckenbauer and pupils had another bulging blockade to break through. It comprised two of their fiercest rivals, the reigning European and the defending world champions, Dragan Stojkovic, Carlos Valderrama, Marco van Basten, Tomas Skuhravy, Paul Gascoigne and Diego Maradona, and injury, stricture, suspension and missing studs.

They did it in style. FIFA.com presents the statistical story of West Germany’s conquering of the 14th FIFA World Cup™.