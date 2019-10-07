You are here
West African lecturers implicated in ‘sex for grade’ scandal

A BBC investigation has implicated some lecturers at two public universities in West Africa, namely Ghana and Nigeria in sex for grade scandal.

The documentary on sexual harassment was produced following an investigation into activities of lecturers in two top West African universities.

BBC’s Africa Eye revealed secret footage that implicated lecturers at the University of Ghana and the University of Lagos in Nigeria.

One of the lecturers implicated in Nigeria, Boniface Igbeneghu, who is also a pastor has been suspended by his church.

The Foursquare church, where Igbeneghu is a pastor, said in a statement it does not condone sexual misconduct as their pastor is alleged to have committed.

Igbeneghu was captured in the footage harassing a 17-year-old undercover reporter.

“Let me just hug you. My baby. My baby. No wait. Don’t ask me what I want to do. I’m not going to harm you,” he said at one point.

His university has also suspended him following the exposé.

One of the lecturers from the University of Ghana implicated in the investigation has however denied any wrong doing.

Ransford Gyampo, an Associate Professor of Political Science at the University has threatened to sue the BBC over the documentary.

He was booed by his students on Monday when he went to class to deliver a lecture. Gyampo was seen crying.

But in Ghana and Nigeria, the hashtag #SexForGrades has been trending with social media users reacting to the documentary.

Source: Africafeeds.com

