WHAT: Webinar on Earth Observation in Africa: Satellite Data Support for Weather, Hydrological and Climate Services

WHO: The African Development Bank and EUMETSAT

WHEN: Thursday, 24 September 2020 at 9.00 UTC and 13.00 UTC

WHERE: Online – Registration here

The webinar, organized by the African Development Bank, the Climate for Development in Africa Special Fund (CDSF), and the European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT), aims to showcase the ability of earth observation and related infrastructure and tools to deliver severe weather, water and climate services across Africa at both regional and national scales.

It will highlight the outcomes, benefits and impacts of the Satellite and Weather Information for Disaster Resilience (SAWIDRA) program. The presentations will also provide insight into other activities performed by Africa’s regional climate centers and a prospective view on future activities.

The webinar will comprise two 1.5-hours sessions. In the first session, starting at 9.00 GMT, representatives from regional climate centers will give broad examples of how their respective centers have benefitted from earth observation. In the second session, starting at 13.00 GMT, presenters will provide details and case studies of their experience with earth observation. The prospects for monitoring climate, agriculture and water resources in a meteorologically uncertain future will also be discussed.

The SAWIDRA program, implemented by the CDSF is part of a capacity-building initiative to reduce the risk of natural disasters in Africa. Since 2016, the SAWIDRA project has helped local communities across the continent to reduce the impact of natural disasters, using satellite data.