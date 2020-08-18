Watch live: Preliminary Draw for Concacaf Qatar 2022 qualifiers

On Wednesday 19 August, Concacaf’s road to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will reach an important milestone as the draw for the qualifying competition will take place at 19:00 CET at the Home of FIFA.

The event, hosted in Zurich, Switzerland, will be live streamed on FIFA.com and on FIFA’s official YouTube page.

IMPORTANT

The live-stream will not be available in the following countries and territories:

American Samoa, Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, IR Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, USA and Yemen.