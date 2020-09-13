Home | News | General | Watch Aubameyang, Willian and Lacazette ‘zanku’ to Burnaboy’s hit song after Arsenal wallop Fulham (video)

– Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inspired Arsenal to a 3-0 win over Fulham

– Goals from Lacazette, Gabriel, and the captain secured the victory for the Gunners

– Aubameyang after the match grooved to Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody’ to celebrate the triumph

Arsenal got their Premier League campaign off to a bright note following their 3-0 victory over newly-promoted outfit Fulham at the Craven Cottage on Saturday, September 12.

France international Alexandre Lacazette fired the Gunners ahead just eight minutes into the encounter with a stunning strike.

The 29-year-old tapped into the net from a goal-mouth scramble to score the first EPL goal of the 2020-21 season.

Gabriel doubled the Gunners’ lead just four minutes into resumption after heading William’s corner beyond Marek Rodak’s reach.

Aubameyang sealed the victory for the North Londoners three minutes before the hour mark, again from Willian’s superb assist.

The Gabonese drove in from the left side of the post before unleashing the unstoppable strike in the 57th minute of the encounter.

After the victory, he celebrated his side’s impressive victory with Burna Boy’s song title ‘Anybody’ as he grooved to the jam.

Assists hero Willian and Lacazette were also in the short clip as they all enjoyed the song from Nigeria’s music sensation.

Mikel Arteta’s men are now at the summit of the Premier League table after their stunning victory on opening day.

The Brazilian who dazzled in the entire fixture also came close as he went on the hit the woodwork from a freekick in the first half, but he gave a good account of himself on his Arsenal debut as fans go haywire about his performance.

