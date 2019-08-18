Waiter shot dead for being too slow in serving a customer

A waiter was shot dead by a customer at an eatery on the outskirts of Paris, France for being too slow in serving.

According to the AFP a customer got angry for having to wait a bit longer to be served a sandwich he ordered for.

According to eyewitnesses the gunman lost his temper “as his sandwich wasn’t prepared quickly enough”.

A source close to the investigation said Saturday that deceased’s colleagues had to call police after he was shot.

The waiter was shot in the shoulder with a handgun in the Noisy-le-Grand suburb east of Paris on Friday night.

All attempts at reviving the 28-year-old failed. He died at the scene of the crime.

The shooter immediately fled the scene before he could be arrested. One of the many residents that gathered around the crime scene commented “He was killed for a sandwich?” Another woman was also quoted by the AFP as saying that “It is sad. It’s a quiet restaurant, without any problems. It just opened a few months ago.”

Residents say the community is witnessing high crime levels, notably drug-dealing and public drunkenness.

