W24.co.za | WATCH: #KFCProposal – Nonhlanhla and Hector go on their first outing since becoming social media darlings

The couple’s week couldn’t have ended on a better note as their favourite soccer team won the derby.

Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi have gone on their first outing together since they became SA’s most loved couple.

They are die-hard Kaizer Chief supporters, and it couldn’t be more fitting that their team completed their happiness for the week by winning over their arch-rivals, Orlando Pirates. The couple is still overwhelmed with all the love they’ve received, their instant fortune, and pledges towards their wedding.

However, they did send this message to everyone who is rallying behind them: “Thank you, South Africa. Your kindness has truly warmed us. We would have never imagined that our love story would have touched so many of you. While we appreciate the support, we ask that you, please give us a moment to take it all in. We will definitely let you know about our plans around the wedding.”

Social media users have come together, pledging resources towards a dream wedding for the couple who got engaged at KFC this week.

A pledge to MC the wedding snowballed into wedding cakes being offered, wedding day jewellery, hair and makeup for the bride, a hotel stay and flights to a honeymoon destination.

The couple has warmed everyone’s hearts since the video of their marriage proposal surfaced on Twitter:

When KFC posted the video on their page, crediting social media user Kateka Malobola for taking the video, other users were quick to lend a helping hand.

When KFC posted the video on their page, crediting social media user Kateka Malobola for taking the video, other users were quick to lend a helping hand.

This is how the wedding plan is going so far:

Nails, hair and makeup

The much-loved Dr Sindi van Zyl, has been one of the front-runners rallying behind the couple and their expected wedding. Dr Sindi has pledged to gift the bride makeup. Nail technician Kamogelo Holmes, offered to do the bride-to-be’s manicure, while Gauteng-based Lebo’s Hair Studio and AfriBella South Africa, have promised to donate a wig (and styling) to the bride.

The dress, suit and jewellery

TV personality K Naomi Noinyane, has offered a dress and jewellery for the bride. Men’s tailor Tshepo Mashego, offered to design the suits for the groom and groomsmen, which DJ Black Coffee has offered to cover the costs of.

Designer Tomi Rikhotso, offers to make the couple’s traditional outfits for their wedding with actress Rami Chuene availing herself to pay for the ‘fits.

Photography and video

Famed photographer Austin Malema, stepped up to be the wedding photographer, and video producer Nkululeko ‘Legend’ Manqele pledges to film the big day.

Wedding planner and catering

Wedding planner from Precious The Planner, offers to plan, design and coordinate the wedding with Dipalesa Flowas offering flower arrangements for the wedding. Chef Lesego Semenya is ready to make the wedding cake.

Honeymoon

The Kulula airline will fly the couple up to their honeymoon in Cape Town and a 5-night stay are among the multiple other honeymoon offers.

With an expanding list of gifts and overflowing generosity from people across multiple corners of social media, the couple has a wedding of their dreams awaiting.

