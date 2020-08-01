You are here
VJ Adams Wants Wizkid, Davido, Mr Eazi To Own Collective Record Label

Popular OAP, VJ Adams has expressed his desire to see Wizkid, Davido and Mr Eazi join forces to build a record label.

He wrote this on Twitter. His tweet has started a conversation on the possibility of a business partnership involving the three musical entrepreneurs.

The OAP thinks that it would be the most powerful business partnership in the Nigerian music industry.

It is widely known that Wizkid, Davido and Mr Eazi are musical entrepreneurs. Wizkid owns StarBoy Entertainment. Davido is the CEO of DMW. Mr Eazi controls Empawa Africa.

In his words:

“Just imagine a record label owned by Mr Eazi, Wizkid and Davido. Imagine a song released and Wizkid FC, 30BG and Mr Eazi’s expertise backing that release.”

