VIDEO: Tope Alabi bids Ibidun Ighodalo farewell in touching tribute song

Village Reporter ,

Tope Alabi, a Nigerian gospel vocalist, has paid tribute to
Ibidun Ighodalo, the late wife of Ituah Ighodalo, a senior pastor of  Trinity House Church, in a soulful song.
Ibidun had died of a heart attack in her sleep while in Port
Harcourt, Rivers state, in a development that had tributes pouring in from both
public figures and well-meaning citizens.
Taking to her Twitter, Alabi uploaded an emotional song in
the late socialite’s name, yodeling it hard that she and her likes never wanted
her to leave the way she did.


In a previous tweet, the gospel singer had written: “Your
death came as a shock and it’s heartbreaking Pastor Ibidun Ighodalo, but God
knows the best.
Your impact can’t be forgotten. I know you are with Christ
Jesus in a grand reception into His kingdom, RIP. God will comfort
@pastorituahighodalo and the entire family, Amen.”

On the day when Ibidun passed on, Ituah had surprised
well-wishers after he officiated a church member’s funeral. He also opened up
on how the news of his wife’s death had “shattered” his life.

Before Ibidun’s death, the philanthropist was spotted in a
viral video hugging her husband and making complimentary comments about how
difficult it was to say goodbye to the clergyman.

Watch the colourful video below:
[embedded content]

