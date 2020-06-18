VIDEO: Tope Alabi bids Ibidun Ighodalo farewell in touching tribute song

Tope Alabi, a Nigerian gospel vocalist, has paid tribute to

Ibidun Ighodalo, the late wife of Ituah Ighodalo, a senior pastor of Trinity House Church, in a soulful song.

Ibidun had died of a heart attack in her sleep while in Port

Harcourt, Rivers state, in a development that had tributes pouring in from both

public figures and well-meaning citizens.

Taking to her Twitter, Alabi uploaded an emotional song in

the late socialite’s name, yodeling it hard that she and her likes never wanted

her to leave the way she did.



SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO IBIDUNNI IGHODALO BY TOPE ALABI

Link my bio for full video ………………………………☝️☝️

Filmed by

Prod by @dekunleoniyo We will miss you but God love you more. Rest on Ibidunni IghodaloSPECIAL TRIBUTE TO IBIDUNNI IGHODALO BY TOPE ALABILink my bio for full video ………………………………☝️☝️Filmed by @akinalabifilms Prod by @dekunleoniyo pic.twitter.com/lht3C6zJR5 — Tope Alabi (@topealabi01) June 18, 2020



In a previous tweet, the gospel singer had written: “Your

death came as a shock and it’s heartbreaking Pastor Ibidun Ighodalo, but God

knows the best.

Your impact can’t be forgotten. I know you are with Christ

Jesus in a grand reception into His kingdom, RIP. God will comfort

@pastorituahighodalo and the entire family, Amen.”

On the day when Ibidun passed on, Ituah had surprised

well-wishers after he officiated a church member’s funeral. He also opened up

on how the news of his wife’s death had “shattered” his life.



God will comfort @pastorituahighodalo and the entire family, Amen Your death came as a shock and it’s heartbreaking Pastor Ibidun Ighodalo, but God knows the best. Your impact can’t be forgotten. I know you are with Christ Jesus in a grand reception into His kingdom, RIP.God will comfort @pastorituahighodalo and the entire family, Amen pic.twitter.com/KBRgcJosyO — Tope Alabi (@topealabi01) June 14, 2020

Before Ibidun’s death, the philanthropist was spotted in a

viral video hugging her husband and making complimentary comments about how

difficult it was to say goodbye to the clergyman.

Watch the colourful video below:

[embedded content]

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday





Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers