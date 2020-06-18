VIDEO: Tope Alabi bids Ibidun Ighodalo farewell in touching tribute song
Tope Alabi, a Nigerian gospel vocalist, has paid tribute to
Ibidun Ighodalo, the late wife of Ituah Ighodalo, a senior pastor of Trinity House Church, in a soulful song.
Ibidun had died of a heart attack in her sleep while in Port
Taking to her Twitter, Alabi uploaded an emotional song in
We will miss you but God love you more. Rest on Ibidunni Ighodalo
SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO IBIDUNNI IGHODALO BY TOPE ALABI
Link my bio for full video ………………………………☝️☝️
Filmed by @akinalabifilms
Prod by @dekunleoniyo pic.twitter.com/lht3C6zJR5
— Tope Alabi (@topealabi01) June 18, 2020
In a previous tweet, the gospel singer had written: “Your
death came as a shock and it’s heartbreaking Pastor Ibidun Ighodalo, but God
knows the best.
Your impact can’t be forgotten. I know you are with Christ
On the day when Ibidun passed on, Ituah had surprised
well-wishers after he officiated a church member’s funeral. He also opened up
on how the news of his wife’s death had “shattered” his life.
Your death came as a shock and it’s heartbreaking Pastor Ibidun Ighodalo, but God knows the best. Your impact can’t be forgotten. I know you are with Christ Jesus in a grand reception into His kingdom, RIP.
God will comfort @pastorituahighodalo and the entire family, Amen pic.twitter.com/KBRgcJosyO
— Tope Alabi (@topealabi01) June 14, 2020
Before Ibidun’s death, the philanthropist was spotted in a
Watch the colourful video below:
[embedded content]
