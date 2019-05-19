You are here
Video: Sudan’s deputy military junta head denies role in protestor deaths, says wants democratic elections

The deputy head of Sudan’s ruling military council on Saturday denied ordering soldiers to attack protestors.

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are accused of firing at protestors this past week, killing at least six.

Speaking in front of an audience of tribal leaders and senior diplomats, Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti, said the army wants Sudan to revert to civilian rule.

