[Video]: Outrage as woman beats boy, locks him in dog cage

There is outrage in Nigeria after an unidentified woman was captured in a viral video on social media brutalising a boy.

She then locks the boy up in a dog cage, abandoning him for hours.

The video was first shared on Instagram by comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, on Sunday.

The woman could be seen flogging the shirtless boy with what appeared to be a belt.

The 50-second amateur video appeared to have been recorded by someone looking on from afar.

There was no signal what really happened before the woman started flogging the boy.

The woman after flogging then pushes the boy into the cage containing at least two dogs.

The woman could be heard saying, “You think I’m joking with you, abi?

“You think you have power? Enter inside there. Let me hear pim! Enter inside there. Let me hear any noise.”

Found this video on IG: @pinkberryblooom and I think this needs to be investigated. If there’s anyone with any useful info on the source of this video, kindly hit me up. Cc @TunjiDisu1 @aleeygiwa @PoliceNG_CRU @PoliceNG @MirabelCentreNG @thepamilerin @channelstv @YourViewTVC pic.twitter.com/TczvaNlpHR — Babaolowo Rolihlahla Madiba 🇳🇬 (@enyola) August 4, 2019

Angry reactions

It is not clear whether the video is recent or very old. But many Nigerians wish the woman is arrested and punished.

This woman is obviously transferring her frustration of losing her husband’s love to side chicks. And these are the same ppl criticizing Buhari and co whereas they are the worst. Pls police do your work asap — chikarito (@chiksky02) August 4, 2019

Okay. The comment is enough. How do we get this woman? The person that recorded this video and made it public should be rewarded if he or she can come forward. I want to make one promise, I take the person out of NIGERIA for his/her safety. — Stanford Itua (@stfditua) August 4, 2019

This nothing but pure evil. Men are portrayed to be abusive, violent and aggressive but its factually incorrect. Women tends to be equally quilty and on stat, women abuse men more psychological, physical, mental and emotional. — Sholex (@Shola88710606) August 4, 2019

This is how children grow up with depression and low self esteem,who puts a child in a dog cage? Damn 🤦🏽‍♂️ — #BodyBad Out Soon (@AlvanBrown) August 4, 2019

She’s devil incarnate. The irony is that she might be one of those forming human right activist. No way that’s her son. — Ogunjimi Babajide Adeniji (@fjiwad) August 4, 2019

Source: Africafeeds.com