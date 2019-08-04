You are here
[Video]: Outrage as woman beats boy, locks him in dog cage

There is outrage in Nigeria after an unidentified woman was captured in a viral video on social media brutalising a boy.

She then locks the boy up in a dog cage, abandoning him for hours.

The video was first shared on Instagram by comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, on Sunday.

The woman could be seen flogging the shirtless boy with what appeared to be a belt.

The 50-second amateur video appeared to have been recorded by someone looking on from afar.

There was no signal what really happened before the woman started flogging the boy.

The woman after flogging then pushes the boy into the cage containing at least two dogs.

The woman could be heard saying, “You think I’m joking with you, abi?

“You think you have power? Enter inside there. Let me hear pim! Enter inside there. Let me hear any noise.”

Angry reactions

It is not clear whether the video is recent or very old. But many Nigerians wish the woman is arrested and punished.

Source: Africafeeds.com

