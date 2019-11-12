You are here
Video: Kenyans angry at brutal attack of student by police

Kenyans have expressed anger at a video that has gone viral showing police officers brutally beating a university student.

The 22-second clip recorded from a high-rise building on Monday shows four officers kicking, hitting and stamping on the said student who lied on the ground.

The officers beat and kicked the student on the head, with the victim of the attack helpless.

Kenyan police were deployed to Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in Juja town, north of the capital, Nairobi, following students demonstration against rising insecurity.

The Inspector General of Police in Kenya Hilary Mutyambai said in a statement on Tuesday that the officers were only deployed to “restore order”.

He said the deployment was after students blocked a major highway and started “harassing motorists and other road users”.

“It is important to note that all police officers have gone through a rigorous and professional training in management of riots and unlawful assemblies…the use of force must be legal and of necessity to the needs of justice,” he added.

Probe launched

But the country’s Minister for Interior Fred Matiang’i said on Monday that action would be taken against the officers in 24 hours.

Mr Mutyambai said investigations had been opened and that any police officer found “culpable” would be held accountable.

International rights group, Amnesty International has also condemned the development.

On social media, Kenyans are using the hashtag #StopPoliceBrutality to express anger.

