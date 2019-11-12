Video: Kenyans angry at brutal attack of student by police

Kenyans have expressed anger at a video that has gone viral showing police officers brutally beating a university student.

The 22-second clip recorded from a high-rise building on Monday shows four officers kicking, hitting and stamping on the said student who lied on the ground.

The officers beat and kicked the student on the head, with the victim of the attack helpless.

Kenyan police were deployed to Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in Juja town, north of the capital, Nairobi, following students demonstration against rising insecurity.

The Inspector General of Police in Kenya Hilary Mutyambai said in a statement on Tuesday that the officers were only deployed to “restore order”.

He said the deployment was after students blocked a major highway and started “harassing motorists and other road users”.

“It is important to note that all police officers have gone through a rigorous and professional training in management of riots and unlawful assemblies…the use of force must be legal and of necessity to the needs of justice,” he added.

Probe launched

But the country’s Minister for Interior Fred Matiang’i said on Monday that action would be taken against the officers in 24 hours.

Mr Mutyambai said investigations had been opened and that any police officer found “culpable” would be held accountable.

I have spoken to the IG and we both agree that firm and decisive action shall be taken against any officer who used excessive force, within the next 24 hours. — Dr. Fred Matiang’i (@FredMatiangi) November 11, 2019

International rights group, Amnesty International has also condemned the development.

We are deeply concerned about the violence meted on unarmed students by police officers yesterday. ‘Utumishi kwa wote’ must count for something in moments such as these. #StopPoliceBrutality#jkuatlivesmatter#jkuat#juja pic.twitter.com/UmsrtUEUUs — Amnesty Kenya (@AmnestyKenya) November 12, 2019

On social media, Kenyans are using the hashtag #StopPoliceBrutality to express anger.

What happened in Kibra and JKUAT clearly takes us back to mzee Moi rule.#StopPoliceBrutality — Mt Kenya 001🇰🇪 (@itspeterkariuki) November 12, 2019

1. Ban police office from carrying big sticks – allow only police issue batons

2. Introduce body cams

3. Retrain them #StopPoliceBrutality — Hassan Muktar🇰🇪 (@HassanMME) November 12, 2019

Fuck all of you that are silent while innocent unarmed students are being tortured and killed in the name of “calming the situation” #StopPoliceBrutality — Ahmed (@siyat_99) November 11, 2019

When police jobs are given on the bases of dental nomenclature rather than brains. We end up having goons at the expense of people centered police force. Photo| Credits 📸 #StopPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/TlVknx0WkD — THE PAUWORLD. || 🇰🇪. (@ThePauWorld) November 12, 2019

#StopPoliceBrutality they use force on unarmed kids. But they can’t face armed thugs. The irony. — sir-rap-alot (@OsamaOtero) November 11, 2019

Source: Africafeeds.com