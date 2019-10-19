You are here
Video: American pastor Wilson reacts to his sex-tape scandal

A controversial American preacher, pastor David E. Wilson was seen in a leaked sex tape licking the vagina of a woman.

The video went viral on social media with many doubting if indeed he was the one in the video.

Minutes after the video came public Pastor Wilson’s name began trending on Twitter.

Even some African social media users joined sharing their reactions and jokes.

But in an explosive manner, the pastor appears to have confirmed that he was the one in the video by attacking his critics.

In a video also circulated on social media, he said none of his critics has done anything meaningful in their communities worthy to judge him.

Pastor Wilson wondered why people had issues with him licking a woman.

The Texas preacher has been in his profession for 40 years and leads the BibleWay Ministries & World Out Reach, Inc..

Social media users as usual have taken him on for his reaction to the leaked sextape.

