Video: American pastor Wilson reacts to his sex-tape scandal

A controversial American preacher, pastor David E. Wilson was seen in a leaked sex tape licking the vagina of a woman.

The video went viral on social media with many doubting if indeed he was the one in the video.

Minutes after the video came public Pastor Wilson’s name began trending on Twitter.

Even some African social media users joined sharing their reactions and jokes.

But in an explosive manner, the pastor appears to have confirmed that he was the one in the video by attacking his critics.

In a video also circulated on social media, he said none of his critics has done anything meaningful in their communities worthy to judge him.

Pastor Wilson wondered why people had issues with him licking a woman.

Pastor Wilson said f**k y’all. Yea.. you heard him pic.twitter.com/xsUHCtmtb1 — Chidimma (@mmauloma) October 18, 2019

The Texas preacher has been in his profession for 40 years and leads the BibleWay Ministries & World Out Reach, Inc..

Social media users as usual have taken him on for his reaction to the leaked sextape.

A pastor that is hiding under what he has done for the community to praise adultery. Lol end time is here — Ablebae💊 💊 (@Dlaureate) October 18, 2019

This is what happens when motivational speakers are mistaken for pastors and they themselves are confused as to what they really are. He is no pastor. — Chuky Unadulterated (@ChukyUnfazed) October 18, 2019

No such thing as a “true” pastor. They are all pulpit fraudsters. — *¡NDEþEDEnCE🇳🇬🇳🇬•» (@Plasmbob) October 18, 2019

This is what we you get when some people will wear mini skirt without pant and then come very to the church to sit at the front and she will begin to open legs when the preacher stepped on the pulpit. Naturally men of God like women that those we call womanizers. 😀😀😀 — Oge 💙 (@deRealOge) October 18, 2019

Source: Africafeeds.com