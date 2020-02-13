Veteran Singer Victor Olaiya Is Dead

His death was confirmed to Channels Television by Michael Odiong of Premiere Music, the record label that holds his music repertoire.

According to Odiong, the Baby Jowo crooner died around noon on Wednesday.

Papingo Dalaya, as the highlife maestro is called, was born on the 31st of December, 1930 in Calabar, Cross River State but hails from Ijesha-Ishu, Ekiti State.

He retired from his long music career in 2017 and had some hit tracks like Omopupa, Aigana, Pambotoriboto, Opataritius, Mo fe Muyan, Jemila, Kosowo l’ode, Odale Ore, So fun mi, Omolanke, Tina Mate, among others.

The highlife legend featured Innocent Idibia called Tubaba in the remix of Baby Jowo in 2013.

Olaiya formed his band, the Cool Cats in 1954 but later renamed it the All-Star.