Vatican launches ‘eRosary’ bracelets for Catholics

The Vatican has announced the launch of what it calls “Click To Pray eRosary” which is aimed at attracting young Catholics.

The eRosary is an interactive, smart and app-driven wearable device that serves as a tool for learning how to pray the rosary for peace in the world.

The Vatican said the eRosary can be worn as a bracelet and activated by making the sign of the cross.

Synchronized with a free app of the same name, the gadget allows access to an audio guide, exclusive images and personalized content about the praying of the Rosary.

Although Catholics would find it relevant to use, those behind the innovation say it is within the reach of everyone.

The Click To Pray eRosary according to the Vatican serves as a technology-based teaching tool to help young people pray the Rosary for peace and to contemplate the Gospel.

The project brings together the best of the Church’s spiritual tradition and the latest advances of the technological world.

Taiwan-based tech GadgeTek Inc. (GTI), developed the wearable device which is water-resistant and compatible with Android and iOS smartphones.

The eRosary is part of the family of “Click To Pray”, the official prayer app of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network.

Pope Francis himself has his own personal profile that connects thousands of people around the globe to pray every day.

The Click To Pray eRosary is also intended to accompany him in his daily and monthly intentions in order to build a world with the taste of the Gospel.

