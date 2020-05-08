USA: Father, son nabbed for killing African American man

Georgia authorities in the United States have arrested a white father and son for the killing of a black man in February.

64-year old Gregory McMichael and 34-year old Travis McMichael were charged with murder and aggravated assault Thursday .

“Earlier this week I watched the video depicting Mr Arbery’s last moments alive. I can tell you it’s absolutely horrific and Georgians deserve answers. I have full confident in Vic Reynolds and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. I know they will be working around the clock to thoroughly and independently investigate Mr Arbery’s death to find the truth. In these moments I would ask that you continue to pray for his loved ones, the local community as well as our state”, said Republican party Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp.

U.S President Donald Trump expressed his sympathy to the family of 25-year old Ahmaud Arbery.

‘‘So I’m getting a full report on that this evening. My heart goes out to the parents and to the loved ones of the young gentlemen. It’s a very sad thing, but I will be given a full report this evening’‘, Trump said.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden described the killing of the young black man by two white men armed with guns as lynching.

“By now many of us have seen that harrowing footage of Ahmaud Arbery out on a jog on a beautiful day in February in Florida, sorry, in Georgia, shot down in cold blood, a senseless lynch before our very eyes 2020 style. Lynched so plainly unmistakable without mercy”, Biden said.

The McMichaels previously told police that they chased Arbery because they suspected him of being a burglar. Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, said her son was just jogging in the outside the port city of Brunswick before he was killed on a Sunday afternoon.

