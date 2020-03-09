USA dazzle, Mexico deliver

Pair qualify for Costa Rica/Panama 2020

USA claim sixth regional title

Mexico take runners-up spot for third time

Justifying their tag as clear favourites, USA celebrated International Women’s Day yesterday by comfortably winning the Concacaf U-20 Women’s Championship, in the process qualifying for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica/Panama 2020.

With only two berths up for grabs owing to the tournament co-hosts belonging to this confederation, Mexico lived up to expectations and took the region’s last remaining place.

FIFA.com looks back at how the two teams reached the world finals and presents some key facts about the qualifying competition.

Final day of the Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship 2020 Mia Fishel poses with her Golden Ball Award trophy USA lift the Concacaf Women's Under-20 Championship trophy Mexico goalkeeper Wendy Toledo poses with the Golden Glove Award trophy USA captain Naomi Girma poses with the Fair Play Award trophy USA coach Laura Harvey embraces Mexico coach Monica Vergara Mia Fishel celebrates scoring in the final Mia Fishel celebrates scoring in the final

Peerless performance by the Stars and Stripes

Laura Harvey’s USA side were simply head and shoulders above their rivals in claiming their sixth regional crown in nine attempts.

The team’s hugely-impressive stats bear out that dominance: they won all seven of their games, while scoring 44 goals and conceding just one – that coming in their 4-1 victory over Mexico in the final.

In fact, that deciding game, in which they actually went behind, was the only fixture where they did not prevail by four goals or more.

Mia Fishel finished as the team’s top-scorer with 13 strikes, two of which came in the final, and was unsurprisingly named player of the tournament. Behind her in the USA scoring charts were Brianna Pinto and Trinity Rodman (both scored 9 goals).

Did you know?

As well as being three-time U-20 world champions, USA have never missed a World Cup in this age category and will grace the event for the tenth time this year.

Rodman, who scored her side’s other two goals in the decider, is the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman. She was also a member of the USA side that competed at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Uruguay 2018.

Mexico make it after real scare

Mexico showcased their solid defence and opportune attack in the Dominican Republic and, aside from needing an added-time goal to win their opener against Puerto Rico, had no major impediments in reaching the semi-finals.

However, in their last-four fixture, they had to come from behind and required a penalty shootout to prevail against Haiti (1-1, 4-1) to secure their World Cup ticket.

All told, Monica Vergara’s side won six of their seven games, scoring 27 goals and conceding seven, four of which came in the final versus USA, the only team to score more than once against them.

At an individual level, goalkeeper Wendy Toledo in particular stood out and was named the best goalkeeper of the tournament, while striker Alison Gonzalez also impressed in becoming El Tri’s top-scorer at the tournament with six goals.

Did you know?

Costa Rica/Panama 2020 will be Mexico’s ninth appearance at the World Cup in ten editions.

Midfielder Nicole Perez, adidas Silver Ball winner at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Uruguay 2018, contributed two goals during Mexico’s successful qualification for Costa Rica/Panama 2020.

Additional facts

The tournament was played in the Dominican Republic and featured an outstanding performance by the hosts, who reached the semi-final of a Concacaf competition for the first time in the nation’s history (men’s or women’s).

The other semi-finalist was Haiti, who defied predictions to push Mexico all the way in their unsuccessful bid for a second World Cup appearance in the category.

Haiti’s Melchie Dumornay was the tournament’s top scorer with 14 goals.

The tournament produced an impressive average of 5.08 goals per game (198 across 39 fixtures).

USA also picked up the Fair Play Award.