USA and Mexico seal FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup berths

USA flex their muscles to reach the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2020

Mexico prevail in penalty shoot-out to advance

They join hosts Costa Rica and Panama as North American finalists

Mexico and USA cemented their places in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica/Panama 2020 on Friday by becoming finalists at the Concacaf U-20 Women’s Championship.

USA ran past the Dominican Republic 6-0 with midfielder Brianna Pinto completing her hat-trick inside the first 20 minutes of the match. Her side seized early control against the tournament hosts, who were making their first semi-final appearance. Trinity Rodman added a brace for the USA with a goal in each half, the second coming from a lethal turn to create space at the top of the penalty area.

Mexico gave everything they had to punch their World Cup ticket, pushed to the brink by a determined Haiti team. The Haitians took the lead in the 56th minute through Melchie Dumornay before Joseline Montoya struck back for Mexico 12 minutes later. Mexico triumphed in the penalty shoot-out 4-2, converting all their spot-kicks.

Three-time U-20 Women’s World Cup champions, the United States will enter Costa Rica/Panama 2020 on the hunt for their first world title at this level since 2012. They were eliminated after the group stage two years ago in France.

Bound for their eighth straight U-20 Women’s World Cup, Mexico will also be aiming to improve on their group stage exit at France 2018.

Mexico and USA join hosts Costa Rica and Panama as the four teams representing North America at the global finals. They will face off for continental supremacy on Sunday 8 March at Estadio Felix Sanchez in Santo Domingo.