Uproar As Justin Bieber Is Named Most Handsome Musician In The World

Village Reporter ,
Justin Bieber
American Singer Justin Bieber

A Twitter user has caused an uproar on Twitter by placing Justin Bieber at the number one spot of the most handsome musicians in the world.

Although the list is subjective, it has not stopped Nigerians from reacting to it. Many disagree with the list created by the Twitter user with the handle @chubiei, insisting that the Canadian singer does not deserve to occupy the spot.

They point to his recent looks as the reason. Commenting under the post, a Twitter user with the handle @KizitoSab, wrote:

“And you’re using Justin Bieber’s picture from some years ago to judge handsome looks.”

Information Nigeria recalls that Justin Bieber was recently falsely accused of sexual assault.

Read Also‘Factually Impossible’ – Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

However, the claims have been withdrawn owing to enough proof that clears him of the false allegations.

See the tweets and reactions below:

Twitter List
Twitter List
Twitter List
Twitter List
Twitter List
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
