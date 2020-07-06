Updates to the FIFA futsal international match calendar for 2020 and 2021

Following consultation with the confederations and the postponement of the FIFA Futsal World Cup™ to 12 September–3 October 2021, the FIFA Council decided at its meeting on 25 June 2020 to update the FIFA futsal international match calendar for 2020 and 2021.

Below are the updates:

Replacement of the September 2020 slot for the FIFA Futsal World Cup with a type I window to allow for international matches/qualifiers;

Swapping of the type I and type II windows in November and December 2020;

Replacement of the September and October type I windows in 2021 with the new dates for the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

You can find the complete updated futsal international match calendar 2020-2024 HERE.