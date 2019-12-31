You are here
Africa 

Update: S.Africa’s Yvonne Chaka Chaka denies being deported from Uganda

Village Reporter ,

Chaka Chaka denies deportation

Celebrated South African musician and global children’s ambassador Yvonne Chaka Chaka tpok to social media to set the record straight on her reported deportation.

Chaka Chaka issues reassurances about her wellbeing, and explained why she would not be performing at the Kampala concert.

‘‘I took a decision not to appear this evening at Enkuka, because there were just too many things that I could not understand or explain. If somebody had explained to me, I really would have understood.’‘ she explained.

‘‘Not deported, not arrested, not captured. Everything is fine, everything is in order. I know my people are worried, my country is worried, my husband is worried….but I am fine.’‘

Police explain deportation

South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been deported from Uganda, where she was set to perform at a concert ushering in the new year, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Chaka Chaka was set to perform at the Enkuka concert organised by the king of Buganda kingdom, which has been previously headlined by opposition lawmaker Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine, who is a fierce critic of president Yoweri Museveni has been reportedly described as ‘the next Mandela’ by Chaka Chaka.

The police spokesperson Fred Enanga explained that Chaka Chaka had entered the country using a wrong visa, and was consequently deported.

‘‘An ordinary visa can’t allow her to perform in any income generating activity,’‘ Enanga told local media.

According to police, Chaka Chaka should have flown in on a working visa.

Ugandans have reacted angrily to news of the deportation describing it as a new low for Museveni’s government.

Meanwhile, president Museveni on Tuesday told veteran musician Kanda Bongoman that it ‘is important to note is that there wouldn’t be music, business or industry without freedom and security’.

The Congolese artist is in Uganda to perform at a different concert ushering in the new year.

