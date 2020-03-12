Update on upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers in South America

Following consultation with CONMEBOL, FIFA has decided to postpone the upcoming South American qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as follows:

Matches originally scheduled to take place during the international window of 23-31 March 2020 are postponed to later dates

Details of the postponed matches will be discussed and announced soon

FIFA will continue to assess the situation in relation to COVID-19 and will decide whether further changes to the schedule of South American FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers are required, always with the aim of protecting the health and safety of all individuals involved.