UN chief meets Tunisian president

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi at the presidential palace in Tunis, following the Arab League summit.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed cooperation between Tunisia and UN organizations and the latest developments of political solution in Libya.

“I believe that the Tunisian generosity and solidarity also deserves the same solidarity from the international community so that with all economic difficulties that come from the impact of the Libyan crisis, Tunisia can ensure a deserving future for Tunisians especially its youth, who still encounter huge difficulties to find work,” stated Antanio Guterres, UN Secretary-General.

Speaking during the summit, the UN chief acknowledged the importance of the region on the international stage and called for even stronger cooperation between the UN and the Arab States.