Former Guinea-Bissau Prime Minister Umaro Cissoko Embalo has been elected president after winning a run-off vote against another ex-prime minister.

The 47-year-old beat rival Domingos Simoes Pereira by about 54% to 46%, according to the electoral commission.

Research professor Obambe Gakosso gives us his take on the surprising win.

@NyashaKMutizwa