UK hit by major power cuts, homes and transport affected

Nearly a million people have been affected by a major power cut across large areas of England and Wales, affecting homes and transport networks.

National Grid said it was caused by issues with two power generators but the problem was now resolved.

Blackouts were reported across the Midlands, the South East, South West and North East of England, and Wales.

Hundreds of people were stranded at King’s Cross station as trains were delayed and cancelled.

Traffic lights in some areas also stopped working.

The Department for Transport, said: “Today’s power outage has had knock on impacts on travel.

“We’re working hard with Network Rail and others to ensure systems are up and running as quickly as possible, so that everyone can complete their journeys safely.”

At the height of the Friday rush hour, all trains out of King’s Cross were suspended and remained so for most of the evening.

Passenger Zoe Hebblethwaite said the situation outside the station was “absolute mayhem” and that passengers “couldn’t find an assistant to speak to”.

About 500,000 people were affected in Western Power Distribution’s area – including 44,500 customers in Wales – with power restored to them all shortly after 18:00 BST, the company said.

Northern Powergrid said 110,000 of its customers lost power between 17:10 BST and 18:00 BST, while Electricity North West said at least 26,000 people were without power in the North West.

UK Power Networks spokesman said 300,000 people were affected in London and the South East.

Source: BBC