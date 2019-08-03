Uganda: 75-year-old man graduates in vocational studies
A 75-year-old man has graduated from vocational studies in Uganda as he aspires to get better in his tailoring profession.
Gerald Kijjambu first enrolled to acquire his tailoring skills at the age of 66-year-old in 2011.
He studied at the Katonga Technical Institute at Nindye Village in Nkozi Sub County, Mpigi District.
Three years later, he enrolled for a tailoring course at the institute.
On Friday, Kijjambu was among the 503 graduands who were awarded certificates in both technical and vocational training.
The certificate recognized his acquisition of skills in tailoring, plumbing, bricklaying, mechanics and other courses.
Mr Kijjambu told Daily Monitor that “I could not let this chance go without utilizing it despite my age.”
He used to be a village tailor but with the upgrade, Kijjambu is now a professional receiving orders to make uniforms for various schools.
“With the professional skills I acquired, I got more orders from various institutions, which gave me a busier schedule, but I employed some young people that would help me deliver the work in time,” he explained.
Daily Monitor reported that other elderly graduands included; Victoria Ntabanzi Lubwama, 61, and Francis Ndugga, 52.
Source: Africafeeds.com