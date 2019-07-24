U.S. imposes visa restrictions on Nigerian officials

The United States government on Tuesday announced that it has imposed visa restrictions on some Nigerian officials.

The U.S. Department of state said the visa restrictions affect Nigerians officials alleged to have been involved in attempts to rig the 2019 presidential and local elections.

These individuals whose names were not mentioned were deemed according to the US to have undermined democracy in the elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari won a second term in office in February this year, an election whose results are still being challenged in court by the losing opposition.

The entire electoral process was however characterized by logistical problems, violence and killings in some areas.

Statement on ban

Morgan Ortagus, who speaks for the department of state said in a statement that those being banned from the U.S. “have operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and undermined democratic principles and human rights.

“The Department of State emphasises that the actions announced today are specific to certain individuals and not directed at the Nigerian people or the newly elected government,” Ortagus added.

The United States has imposed visa restrictions on those believed to have undermined the democratic process throughout #Nigeria’s 2019 elections. The U.S. remains committed to working with President Buhari to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and improve respect for #HumanRights. — Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) July 23, 2019

The American government has in recent years imposed visa restriction on some African government officials in protest of actions it deems unsatisfactory.

Reactions?

Some Nigerians have been reacting to the announcement of the ban on social media.

Please the main problem in Nigeria is our president , he’s incompetent ,clueless and always thirsty for blood , he keeps disenfranchising citizens of their #HumanRights because they are not on the same page with him , supporting him will make him wreck more havoc . — Ordinary Falodun Samson(OFS) (@OrdinaryOFS) July 23, 2019

The United States is hypocritical for wanting to work with d No. 1 culprit that undermined d democratic process through out #Nigeria elections & greatest violator of #HumanRights. Anyway the United States can keep deceiving gullible Nigerians that are happy over this Tweet. — Uche (@Arshavin02349) July 23, 2019

Ma’am you and the United States government has to extend this restrictions to @MBuhari himself. I understand he’s a sitting president and the move might cause some diplomatic pressure but America needs to use him to set an example — ⚽️😍Glück Begünstigen 😍🎾 (@interpocf86) July 23, 2019

Good decision.. And I will want the @UKinNigeria @commonwealthsec to follow suit.. Let them restrict visa to them in all Commonwealth nations too and you will see these corrupt politicians putting the right things in place.. We can do it…but the corruption and greed wouldn’t — Nigerian Emperor 🇳🇬 (@empopson) July 23, 2019

United States imposing visa restrictions on those believed to have undermined democratic process in #Nigeria 2019 elections is a good one.But remains committed to working with President Buhari to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and improve respect for #HumanRights is unacceptable pic.twitter.com/GBITb6D6sC — Obaino jay (@obaino_jay) July 24, 2019

Past bans

The United States government in February this year also imposed visa restriction on Ghana.

It accused the West African country of failing to accept it’s citizens awaiting deportation from the United States.

Last year some Congolese officials were also banned from the U.S.

These officials are accused of engaging in corrupt acts and electoral malpractices.

Source: Africafeeds.com