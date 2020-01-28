You are here
Africa 

Two pilots killed in military trainer aircraft crash in Algeria

Village Reporter , ,

CAIRO (Reuters) – Two Algerian military pilots were killed in a military plane crash in Algeria’s Oum El Bouaghi province 500 km (300 miles) east of Algiers.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune tweeted early on Tuesday, confirming the death of the two pilots and stating that the plane is a trainer aircraft.

No immediate confirmation on the reason of the crash was available.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Chris Reese and Muralikumar Anantharaman

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.