Two Nigerians arrested in U.S. over $40mln internet fraud

American officials have arrested two Nigerian men over multi-million dollar internet fraud.

They were alleged to have attempted to swindle unsuspecting victims of $40m.

According to American officials the two Nigerians run a money-laundering network used for the transfer of stolen funds.

They run a group of fraudsters, numbering 80 who undertake several internet frauds.

Valentine Iro, 33, and Chukwudi Christogunus Igbokwe, 38 were both arrested alongside 78 others.

Indictment charges relate to at least $6m in fraudulently obtained funds transferred to the Nigerians.

The two Nigerians and their accomplices attempted to swindle others of money running into $40m before their arrest.

On Thursday prosecutors announced charges against the suspects most of whom are Nigerians.

The charges cover a wide-ranging fraud and money laundering operation that netted millions of dollars from victims of internet con jobs.

American officials said the suspects allegedly targeted the lovelorn, the elderly, and small and large businesses.

They often use a variety of scams to persuade their victims to send money over the internet.

“Some of the victims of the conspiracy lost hundreds of thousands of dollars to fraud schemes, and many were elderly,” the Justice Department said.

Paul Delacourt, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles office said “Billions of dollars are lost annually, and we urge citizens to be aware of these sophisticated financial schemes to protect themselves or their businesses from becoming unsuspecting victims.”

This month another Nigerian, this time a businessman Obinwanne Okeke aka ‘Invictus Obi’ was also arrested by the FBI in the U.S over alleged $11 million fraud.

Okeke was a Forbes Contributor & a Young African Business Leader nominee.

FBI documents revealed that Okeke was charged with conspiracy to commit computer fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

He was allegedly arrested during a visit to the US recently.

Source: Africafeeds.com