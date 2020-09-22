Man U players celebrating one of their goals

Manchester United set up a meeting with Preston or Brighton in the next round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 win over Luton at Kenilworth Road.

It was a sluggish first half display from the Red Devils who, despite starting brightly, were unable to maintain their level.

They did manage to find a breakthrough late into the half to dampen Luton spirits though when Juan Mata converted from the penalty spot in the 44th minute.

Hatters defender George Moncur fouled Brandon Williams in the area, before Mata sent goalkeeper James Shea the wrong way to give his side the advantage.

The Premier League side were improved after the break and pressed forward as they looked to take full control of the tie.

Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Donny van de Beek all had chances to double the lead but could not convert as Luton kept themselves in with a chance.

And their resilience almost paid off when Tom Lockyer’s header from a corner looked to be creeping into the near post, but he was denied by a fine save from Dean Henderson and then saw his follow-up effort cleared off the line by Eric Bailly.

But any Luton hopes of an equaliser to take the game to penalties were dashed when substitute Marcus Rashford fired an effort into the bottom right corner in the 88th minute to make sure of the win for United.

Mason Greenwood then got his name on the score sheet in stoppage time as the Red Devils pulled away on the score line.

They will now face Preston or Brighton in the next stage of the competition.

The post Two late strikes ensure Man Utd beat stubborn Luton in Carabao Cup after another sloppy start appeared first on The Maravi Post.