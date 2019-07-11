Two killed as car bomb targets funeral in Libya’s Benghazi – military source

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) – At least two people were killed and three wounded when a car bomb hit a funeral of former senior military commander in the east Libyan city of Benghazi, a military source said.

The funeral at Benghazi’s Huwari cemetery was for Khalifa Mismari, the assistant commander of Libya’s special forces under former leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was toppled in 2011, the source said.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Ahmed Elumami; Editing by Alison Williams