Twitter ‘on fire’ over leaked sex-tape of an American Pastor

Twitter users have gone wild after a leaked sex tape allegedly featuring an American pastor David E. Wilson went viral.

In the leaked tape, the man highly believed to be Pastor Wilson was licking the vagina of a woman, believed to be his mistress.

The Texas preacher has been in his profession for 40 years and leads the BibleWay Ministries & World Out Reach, Inc..

We have decided not to post the video but a Twitter user, @Jus4Lafs posted the originating clip.

Minutes after the video came public Pastor Wilson’s name began trending on Twitter and we’ve got some African social media users to also join in reactions and jokes.

Now that’s a serious set of beef curtains! He needed trail mix for that spelunking adventure. 😜 pic.twitter.com/glwAelfyr5 — Candice📚 (@redshoe9) October 17, 2019

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Herrrrrrhhhhhh if this pastor was in Ghana. Like he don die 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — efiaodo (@efiaodo1) October 18, 2019

How the hell did she video the entire thing?? Or was the pastor lost in ecstasy that he couldn’t fathom when he’s been recorded or not???? — khace (@Kace20000) October 18, 2019

Me after seeing this pic.twitter.com/zRUOqDuYVB — Idk (@DJTweedleD) October 18, 2019

Yooooooo….Pastor Wilson speaking in tongues. 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FTYJOPD1j8 — Dave Ghettoman (@TheMoneyTruck) October 18, 2019

This is why he’s been married so long. Those long sermons really strengthen the tongue muscle. Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to clear my browser cache and rip out my eyes. — Fear Crawler (@Fear_Crawler) October 18, 2019

Source: Africafeeds.com