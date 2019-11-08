Twitter founder arrives in Nigeria for Africa tour

The co-founder and CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey has arrived in Nigeria for the start of a month-long trip in Africa.

He will be spending the whole of November in Africa, visiting Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Dorsey had said before his trip that he would be spending a lot of time with entrepreneurs in these countries he is visiting.

He has been tweeting about his trip, saying he had had dinner with “some new friends”.

Great dinner w some new friends pic.twitter.com/HsCwicfouN — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) November 7, 2019

Other tech giant owners including that of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg have all visited Africa hoping to expand their reach.

Some twitter users have been reacting to Dorsey’s visit to Africa.

When you get to Ghana don’t let the politicians hijack you. We want to talk to you too. — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) October 17, 2019

Hello Jack, we created a community of young changemakers for @SDGoals using #socialmedia and we will be delighted to meet with and share how @twitter has helped amplify our work across 🇳🇬 — Nigerian Youth SDGs (@NGYouthSDGs) October 5, 2019

Jack, you are warmly to Nigeria, a country with the highest number of young talents. We can’t wait to have you, get prepared to stay longer than planned ,cos we will pamper you😊 — Sunshine💜 (@buks_sunshine) October 4, 2019

Source: Africafeeds.com