Twitter founder arrives in Nigeria for Africa tour

The co-founder and CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey has arrived in Nigeria for the start of a month-long trip in Africa.

He will be spending the whole of November in Africa, visiting Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Dorsey had said before his trip that he would be spending a lot of time with entrepreneurs in these countries he is visiting.

He has been tweeting about his trip, saying he had had dinner with “some new friends”.

Other tech giant owners including that of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg have all visited Africa hoping to expand their reach.

Some twitter users have been reacting to Dorsey’s visit to Africa.

Source: Africafeeds.com

