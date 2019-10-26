Turkey halts Syria offensive [International Edition]

US president Donald Trump lifts all sanctions against Turkey after it agreed to halt its attack on Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria.

Meanwhile, British police launch one of the largest murder probes in the nation’s history after the bodies of 39 people are discovered in a truck.

Also, six years after joining the European Union, Croatia is getting a green light from the European Commission to join the bloc’s Schengen area.

Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team presented by Elayne Wangalwa.

