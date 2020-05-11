Tunisian NGO distributing COVID-19 food aid via SMS

A Tunisian non-governmental organization, NGO, Sustainable Food Bank; is distributing food supplies to families adversely impacted by ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

The NGO has set up a food bank which distributes aid by SMS to some 300 families. The long awaited initiative, was finally launched at the end of April to coincide with the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The initiative is part of private-sector efforts to support government in easing the socio-economic impact of the virus on the vulnerable sections of society.

Farah, an employee of the grocery store partnering with the NGO said: “This NGO helps us financially (during this period). We have no more credit. We are paid (via the platform) and the money is sent to us in advance. Then the clients come here with the money they have received.”

The initiative targets families who have lost jobs because of the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the virus.

Messaouda Raouafi, beneficiary of the NGO ‘Sustainable Food Bank’ said the initiative was timely: “Because of Ramadan and the lockdown, I can’t go out or work. I can no longer clean houses so I can feed my children.”

Ms. Raouafi’s family is one of 300 families chosen by the NGO for the Sustainable Food Bank project in collaboration with the Ministry of Women’s Affairs.