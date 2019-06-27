Tunisia president hospitalized over ‘severe health crisis’
Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, 92, was on Thursday brought to a military hospital after suffering a “severe health crisis”, the presidency said on Thursday.
No more details were immediately available.
Brief of Beji Caid Essebsi
- Came to office: December 2014 after the Arab Spring ousted Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
- Tenure expires: When next elections are held in November, he is not contesting
- Preferred candidate: Neither Beji of his Nidaa Tunis party have named one. His current PM Youssef Chahed is leading a new party, Tahya Tounes.
- Best remembered for: Being Tunisia’s first democratically elected president.
“I will say frankly that I do not want to present for a second term because Tunisia has a lot of talents,” Essebsi said at a meeting in April of his party Nidaa Tounes in Monastir.
Tunisia’s president rules out second term bid
