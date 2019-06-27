You are here
Tunisia president hospitalized over ‘severe health crisis’

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, 92, was on Thursday brought to a military hospital after suffering a “severe health crisis”, the presidency said on Thursday.

No more details were immediately available.

Brief of Beji Caid Essebsi

  • Came to office: December 2014 after the Arab Spring ousted Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
  • Tenure expires: When next elections are held in November, he is not contesting
  • Preferred candidate: Neither Beji of his Nidaa Tunis party have named one. His current PM Youssef Chahed is leading a new party, Tahya Tounes.
  • Best remembered for: Being Tunisia’s first democratically elected president.

“I will say frankly that I do not want to present for a second term because Tunisia has a lot of talents,” Essebsi said at a meeting in April of his party Nidaa Tounes in Monastir.

Tunisia’s president rules out second term bid

