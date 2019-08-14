Tunisia: 26 candidates approved for presidential race

Tunisia’s electoral commission on Wednesday sad it has approved 26 candidates to run for president next month.

Those approved include two women, the electoral commission said.

71 other applicants were rejected after the commission received 98 nomination forms.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed got his candidacy approved as he faces a major task to win the presidential race.

He however refused to resign saying “Anyone who is seeking my resignation is in fact aiming to delay the elections and my resignation means the resignation of the government”.

Parliamentary elections were originally scheduled for Oct. 6 with a presidential vote following on Nov. 17.

But the elections were brought forward following the death of Beji Caid Essebsi late last month.

The electoral commission has now announced that a presidential election will take place on Sept. 15, two months earlier than scheduled. A parliamentary vote is set for Oct. 6.

Tunisian former president Moncef Marzouki also wants to stand, as well as Defence Minister Abdelkrim Zbidi, 69.

On August 31, the electoral commission will rule on which candidates meet the criteria to stand, with campaigning due to start on September 2.

