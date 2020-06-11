Tshabalala opens South Africa 2010 with a bang

The 2010 FIFA World Cup™ kicked off ten years ago today

Siphiwe Tshabalala scored a stunning goal in the opening match

South Africa star reflects on that strike and his road to Soccer City

As a player, representing the host nation at a FIFA World Cup™ is an extraordinary honour, particularly in the long-awaited Opening Match.

When Bafana Bafana took the pitch against Mexico in the first game of South Africa 2010, Carlos Alberto Parreira’s side did so as the first African host nation in the tournament’s history.

The landmark occasion at Soccer City, Johannesburg was even more remarkable for Siphiwe Tshabalala. The midfielder registered the first goal of the competition – and in emphatic fashion, his thunderous left-footed strike earning him a 2010 FIFA Puskás Award nomination.

In this video, Tshabalala reflects on what it meant for South Africa to host the 2010 World Cup and breaks down his marvellous opening day strike.