Trump’s Travel ban targeted Three African Countries out of the Six

Three African countries were affected in both travel bans the U.S. leader signed – Somalia, Libya and Sudan. However both orders now stand suspended by courts.

The Trump administration has shown that it will continue the fight against so called violent extremism on the continent.

The sale of combat planes to Nigeria and pledges by Trump in phone calls with Buhari and Kenyatta that he was ready to held fight against Boko Haram and Al-Shabaab respectively.

The United States military recently confirmed that it will deploy troops to Somalia in the fight against Al-Shabaab. This will be the first such deployment in over two decades because the last US troops in the Horn of Africa country left in 1993.

According to the US Africa Command, the latest deployment will help to train the Somalia National Army (SNA). The about 40 troops are to be deployed from the 101st Airborne Division.

Diplomacy and Presidential meetings

Trump has so far spoken to three African leaders via telephone. Nigeria’s Buhari, South Africa’s Jacob Zuma and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta.

In each case, the need to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation in areas of mutual interest was high on the agenda.

His first meeting with an African leader was when Egyptian leader Abdel Fatteh Al Sisi met him in Washington DC. There again, Trump spoke about the desire to help fight Islamic State militants.

“Botched Diplomacy” – The meeting with Sassou that never was

The first meeting he was supposed to hold with an African leader was reported as one on Libya with Congo’s Denis Sassou-Nguesso. That was information given by Thierry Moungalla – Congo’s information minister. And that was before Trump was sworn in.

Hope Hicks of the Trump team said there had never been a meeting scheduled and that there would not be one before Trump takes office on January 20. This information was put out in late December.

Trump trumpets his own achievements

“My fellow Americans I truly believe that the first 100 days of my administration has been just about the most successful in our country’s history. Most importantly we’re bringing back jobs.

You ask the people of Michigan, ask the people of Ohio, you can ask the people of Pennsylvania see what’s happening see the car companies come roaring back in. They don’t want to leave.”