Trump sends rep to August 1 investiture of new Mauritania president

The United States will send a delegation to the investiture of new Mauritanian president, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, which event takes place on August 1, 2019.

The White House in a statement late last week said President Trump had designated John Deaver Alexander III, Senior Advisor for Energy, Overseas Private Investment Corporation, to lead the delegation.

Mauritania is experiencing democratic handover of executive power for the first time in a long time with the exit of Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, who had been in power for a decade.

Ould came to office in August 2008 after a coup d’etat. He won elections after restoring democratic order. His first victory was in 2009 and 2014 (for final term).

His tenure expires on August 1 when his Defense Minister and preferred successor is sworn into office. The election results were confirmed by the Constitutional Court despite the opposition rejecting it as fraudulent.

Full text of the July 25 White House Statement

President Donald J. Trump Announces Presidential Delegation to Attend the Presidential Inauguration of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

Member of the Presidential Delegation: The Honorable Michael J. Dodman, United States Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania